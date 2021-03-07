Prior to tip-off for the 2020-2021 season, uncertainty was the only thing that was certain. No one was sure that there would even be a season. However, we’re over halfway through February and every team in Knox County has played meaningful basketball.
As was expected, many teams have been affected by the pandemic throughout the course of the season. Some have been affected more than others, however, that hasn’t seemed to weaken the spirit, diminish the will, or incapacitate the work ethic of the athletes of Knox County.
There are representative athletes from schools across the county that make an appearance in the KHSAA state rankings for basketball. Multiple categories, including: top scoring leaders, top field goal percentage leaders, rebounding leaders and more involve athletes from each respective school.
Knox Central:
JeVonte Turner - Ranked third in the state in scoring, averaging 28.3 points-per-game.
Gavin Chadwell - Ranked fourth in the state in field goal percentage, shooting 72.4 percent from the floor.
Knox Central men's basketball (team): Ranked 14th in the state in scoring, averaging 75 points-per-game. Ranked 15th in the state in scoring margin, defeating opponents by an average of 15.7 points-per-game. Ranked 14th in field goal percentage, shooting 52 percent from the floor. Ranked 23rd in rebounding, hauling in 33.1 rebounds-per-outing.
Knox Central women's basketball (team): Ranked 21st in the state in scoring, averaging 63.3 points-per-game. Ranked 12th in the state in field goal percentage, blistering the nets at 45.7 percent shooting from the field.
Lynn Camp:
Micah Engle - Ranked 26th in the state in scoring, averaging 24.2 points-per-game.
Gavin Allen - 42nd in the state in rebounding, hauling in 9.2 rebounds-per-game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.