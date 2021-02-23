Three days after a weekend home win against the Harlan Lady Dragons, the Knox Central Lady Panthers maintained their winning ways against the previously 10-1 Pineville Lady Lions at home on Tuesday night. Pineville had been tearing through everyone with the exception of Clinton County, falling by only six points in late January, until they ran into the Lady Panthers, who emerged victorious 60-55 to take the top spot in the 51st district in the final district game of the regular season, earning the top-seed in the district tournament.
Caylan Mills led the charge for Knox Central with 25 points. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher with 19 points, Zoey Liford with 10 points, and Presley Partin with six points.
Pineville was led in scoring by Whitney Caldwell with 17 points. She was followed by Summer Partin with 12 points, Raigan King with 11 points, Virginia Hall with nine points, and Abby Jackson and Ava Arnett with three points apiece.
Following the win, Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders praised his team’s defense, as they limited Pineville to 55 points, their fourth-lowest total of the season, and handed them their second loss of the season.
“Our half court defense was pretty good,” he said. “We ran the zone on them, and didn’t plan on staying in it, but it was working. We like to get after people and pressure them typically, but we didn’t do that in this one. We kind of slowed everything down and kept everything in front of us, and let our half court defense do its job.”
“We kind of stalled-out on offense there right before the end of the half,” he added. “Our offense has to get better. Our half court defense really won this game for us. Pineville is a high-quality team, and they had only lost one game this season. To be able to get a win like that against a team like that in the final district game of the regular season is great. I feel like we got a little complacent. We got up by about 10 or 11, and I wanted to be up 16 or 17. I think our offense can get much better, I really do. I’m proud of these girls. This is a great win for us.”
