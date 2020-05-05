BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union College's Morgan Vaughn and Haley Golden are the Male and Female Shooters of the Year as the Mid-South Conference (MSC) announced the 2019-20 All-Conference Archery Team and Awards on Friday.
In all, Union landed four on the All-MSC First Team and one on the second team.
All-Conference honors were given in men and women's compound, bowhunter, barebow, and recurve disciplines. The honors are determined by the number of points each individual archer accumulated over the two conference events this season.
Vaughn is one of only two men's compound shooters to make the first team. He earned three points at the 3D championship for placing sixth and earned a silver medal at the indoor championships in going 3-1 in the bracket. He was a member of the men's bowhunter team that won gold at the indoor championships and a silver at the 3D championships.
Golden is also one of two women's compound shooters to make the first team. She posted individual podium finishes at both the 3D (bronze) and indoor (silver) championships. In the women's compound team competitions, Golden helped bring home a silver at the 3D championships while collecting gold at indoor.
Joining Vaughn and Golden on the first team are teammates Denver Calvin Gross (men's compound) and Jamilee Moore (women's compound). Earning second-team honors is Jeffrey Grubb (men's bowhunter).
Last year, Union placed only two on the All-MSC Team with a pair of second-team honorees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.