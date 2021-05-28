He's no stranger to Knox County athletics, and now he has the opportunity to lead the Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team.
Steve Warren was announced as the team's head coach on Friday afternoon following interviews conducted by a screening committee of parents and administrative staff.
"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next coach of the Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team," said Warren.
"Coach Jamie Sowders has left us a solid program to work with and we plan to build from this foundation."
Warren's athletic coaching career includes assistant coach of the high school boys basketball team and girls softball. He is not new to coaching girls basketball. One of his earlier coaching roles in Knox County was that of the G.R. Hampton Lady Cougars.
"As a proud alumnus of Knox Central, nothing makes me more proud than seeing our kids succeed."
Warren stated that he is eager for this season to begin so that the community can all experience this success firsthand.
"With this in mind, I am looking forward to building this program into one of the strongest teams in the 13th region."
Athletic director Jeff Canady echoed the same about the future of the Lady Panthers.
"We are looking forward to a great girls season next year," said athletics director Jeff Canady.
"Steve knows the game well and can lead the Lady Panthers to tournament championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.