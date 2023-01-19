Rivalries always seem to have a different feel to them. Tuesday night proved to be no different as Lynn Camp traveled to Knox Central for a cross-county showdown. Emotions were high as the Panthers and Wildcats battled it out on the hardwood.
Going into the second half it looked like it was going to be no contest as Lynn Camp would go up by as much as 17 points. However, Knox Central fought and scratched their way back into the game squaring the score back up and forcing overtime. From there the Panthers would find a way to edge out the victory and score their first win of the season with a final score of 74-69.
