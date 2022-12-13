It’s been a rough three game stretch for the Lynn Camp Wildcats. What started off positively, quickly turned into a three-headed beast as Bluegrass United gave Lynn Camp a very tough game to begin the stretch, taking the Wildcats down-to-the-wire, with Lynn Camp inevitably taking its first win of the season 85-80.
Micah Engle erupted for 44 points in the winning effort. If not for Engle’s dominating performance, the main storyline would have been Duane Sparks, who had an incredibly impressive game himself with 26 points. The tandem also had seven and six rebounds respectively to combine for 70 points and 13 rebounds as a pair. Ethan Burd added eight points, but led the team in rebounding, dominating the interior with 13 rebounds. Nick Sanders added three points, and Ethan Chafin and Shelby Mills with two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.