COLUMBIA, S.C. – A rough second half did in No. 19 Union College men's basketball as it dropped a 96-84 decision to host Allen University (S.C.) in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play on Saturday.
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 14-6 overall and 11-3 in the AAC, while the Yellow Jackets improve to 12-6 overall and 11-6 in conference play.
REVERSAL OF FORTUNES
Union appeared to be in control at the break, leading 52-40 at the half. However, the Bulldog offense went cold during the final 20 minutes while the Yellow Jackets heated up.
An Anthony Butler 3-pointer capped a 27-13 surge, putting Allen up 67-65 with 10:50 to play. Jakobe Wharton sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 67-all, but Allen took the lead and never looked back. Shylier Ringgold scored to bring Union within 76-75 at the 6:09 mark; yet, Allen countered with an 11-0 run to open up an 87-75 cushion by the 3:26 mark.
From the point on, Union was not able to get the deficit back to single-digits as Allen collected the 96-84 victory.
STAT OF THE GAME
Allen hit 71.4 percent from the field in the second half, going 20-of-28 from the floor. The Yellow Jackets finished the game with a 54.0 shooting percentage (34-of-63 shots). Meanwhile, Union made 9-of-27 shots (33.3 percent) in the second half and missed all five of its 3-point attempts. The Bulldogs finished the game 28-of-59 (47.5 percent) from the floor.
BULLDOG OF THE GAME
Blake Ervin led Union in scoring with 19 points, going 6-of-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
BULLDOG NOTES
- Four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Joining Ervin was Wharton with 14 points, while Richard Brown and Kelvin Jackson each had 11.
- Austin Cummins matched his season-high for assists with six. He also accomplished the feat on Nov. 13 at Kentucky Christian University.
- All three of Union's conference losses have come on the road.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union returns home to host Kentucky Christian on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
