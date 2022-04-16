“Spring is sprung, the grass is rize. I wonder where the birdies is.” This old rhyme is one I heard often growing up. My mother expected me to speak with perfect grammar, so I did not say this around her. Another one was “April showers bring May flowers.” I loved singing, “Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the Bunny Trail. Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way.” I remember hearing Jene Autry sing this song on the radio the days leading up to Easter.
I asked several of my friends who grew up in Appalachia to tell me about their Easter traditions. I heard from two friends right away. Jessica Grooms wrote: “My favorite memory was when I went to stay with my Mamaw to go to Easter Sunday Service with her at Davis Bend Church. She bought me a dress and some flats. We had decorated some eggs the night before.”
Jeneen Castle wrote: “Mom waking us up around 6 am so we could go up on the hill with my family and watch the sun rise! It was our church’s Easter Sunrise Service but the whole church was just my extended family, mom, siblings, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. It was beautiful and peaceful. We would sing and the hills would echo the music back to us like a giant choir. My grandparents and mom are all gone now, but I still long to creep up on that hill and sing.”
Another friend, Judy Shackelford wrote: “I always loved getting “extra” dressed up for Easter. I’d wear a new pastel colored dress with a crinoline slip, a hat, and a purse! I also loved taking Easter leftovers for lunch. A delicious ham sandwich, potato salad, and an Easter Egg. Great memories!”
My daughter in law, Anita Carr Farmer, sent me this message: My favorite Easter memory is the year that my cousin, Regina, and I got matching Easter dresses. Our moms made them. Mine was pink and her’s was purple. We also got to wear pantyhose for the first time! We went Easter Egg hunting at church, and some of the eggs were hidden around bushes that would catch on our dresses and panty hose. I’d very carefully detach anything that would get caught on my dress and pantyhose, but Regina was too busy gathering up eggs to do that. So, at the end of the hunt I only had about 3 or 4 eggs, but my dress and pantyhose were still clean and unpicked. Regina had lots more eggs than I did, but her dress was dirty, and her pantyhose were in shreds. I don’t know why no one has a picture of this!
All of my older Appalachian friends and neighbors whom I grew up around, did not promote the Easter Bunny or gifts from him/her. In our region, Christians believe that Easter is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
I would like to personally thank the following people: Jessica Grooms, Jeneen Castle, Judy Massey Shackleford and Anita Carr Farmer for their excellent contributions to my article.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached on Facebook and at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.