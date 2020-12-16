Knox Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles presented members of the Knox County Board of Education with an unexpected surprise during their December meeting.
Appearing before the Board via video, Sprinkles announced that he had presented the Board with a letter of his intent to retire on July 1, 2021.
The letter, in part, thanked the Board for their continued support especially during the past 9 months with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sprinkles stated that he has been blessed to serve in teacher and principal roles, and finally the role of superintendent, all in Knox County."This has also provided me with the opportunity to work alongside the most dedicated people you could ever find," Sprinkles wrote.
While Sprinkles can begin thinking about retirement plans, that does not mean he is ready to step away just yet. The advance notice of his retirement will allow the Board of Education to conduct a complete superintendent search and allow time for the new superintendent to work with his predecessor, allowing for a successful transition in leadership.
"I am very excited about the future for this school system and have full confidence that it will continue to improve and provide excellent opportunities for our students," stated Sprinkles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.