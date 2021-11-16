The Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association (KPMA) and Kentucky Underground Storage Tank Branch (USTB) are pleased to announce that Spur Oil Inc. of Barbourville, Ky. is the winner of the Medium Facility Tank Excellence in Compliance (TEC) Award. The TEC awards recognize Kentucky tank owners that exhibit excellence in compliance with their underground storage tank systems. Spur Oil Inc., owned by Ronnie Messer and Rhonda Stanton, was honored at the KPMA’s 8th annual Tank & Technical Conference on Nov. 4th.
“We try to stay on top of things at all times so we can keep things going and provide for our local customers and those just passing by,” said Terry Stanton, Maintenance Manager for Spur Oil Inc. “My father-in-law started this company 20 years ago with the goal of having a small, dedicated team that’s focused on serving our community the best we can, and tank compliance is very much a part of that.”
KPMA Executive Director Brian Clark noted that Spur Oil Inc. was selected by the USTB out of 2,930 evaluated facilities in Kentucky.
“We are very pleased to recognize Spur Oil with the Medium Facility TEC Award,” said Clark. “The TEC awards highlight the great work that Kentucky businesses like Spur Oil are doing to serve their communities every day and protect the environment with exemplary UST systems compliance. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”
“Spur Oil is a family-owned company and has been providing their community great service for 20 years, but they also have ensured that the service they provide at the pumps is just as important as the atmosphere they provide to the community,” added Kris Fink, Environmental Control Supervisor at the Division of Waste Management’s USTB Compliance Section. “The pride taken to ensure compliance with environmental requirements are second to none in the medium category of UST owners.”
In addition to Spur Oil Inc. as the Medium Facility Winner, the Small Facility Winner is Clayhole Grocery of Clayhole, Ky., and the Large Facility Winner and Outstanding Tank System Winner is FiveStar/Newcomb Oil Company of Bardstown, Ky. The Small Facility category represents single facility owners. The Medium Facility category is comprised of owners with 2 to 10 facilities. And the Large Facility category is made up of owners of 11 facilities or more.
About KPMA
The KPMA represents 170 member companies. Our marketer members own or supply more than 2,300 retail fueling facilities (c-stores, service stations, truckstops, cardlocks and marinas) in Kentucky. The association keeps its members up to date on petroleum-related news and information, pertinent developments in state and national government, and issues and trends that affect petroleum marketing and the industry. For more information, contact Brian Clark at 859-226-4374 or visit www.kpma.org.
