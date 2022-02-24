Stacy “Bo” Medlin, age 48, of Gray, Ky, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin.
He was born in Corbin, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Anthony Medlin and brother-in-law, Donald Barrett.
Bo is survived by his parents, Rev. Claude and Opal Wyatt Medlin, girlfriend, Diana Jordan, siblings, Rhonda Barrett, Claude Eddie Medlin, Greg Medlin and wife Teresa, and Elissa Hembree and husband Edd; and by several nieces, nephews, and many friends and family including special cousin, Preston Decker.
Visitation will be from 11am until 2pm on Sunday February 13, 2022, at the Rossland Holiness Church in Gray, KY, where his funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with Rev. Ron Cook and Rev. William Wyatt officiating.
Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Nathan Medlin, Dawson Medlin, Anthony Medlin, Jonathan Messer, Justin Messer, and Justin Bryant. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Preston Decker, Michael Carter, and David Evans.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
