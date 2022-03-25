Stanley Bowling, age 95 of Manchester was born in Clay County, KY on December 14, 1926 to the late Blane and Ester Hinkle Bowling and departed this life on March 21, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Hector Holiness Church and enjoyed caring for his Bees, Gardening, going to Church, working Puzzle Books, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his wife: Arvella Bowling; 2 daughters: Myrtle Bowling and Lettie Bowling; a son: Carl Estep; a brother: Charlie Bowling; and 4 sisters: Martha Smith, Lela Nolan, Marie Cotton, and Bessie Mathis preceded him in death.
He is survived by Ester England of Manchester, Ruby Smitha and T. C. Bowling of Hector, George Estep and wife Lois Ann of Burning Springs, Wayne Bowling and wife Syreda and J. L. Bowling and wife Darlene all of Garrad, Danny Bowling and wife Charlotte, and Bob Estep; a special friend: Jerry Wayne Collins; 20 grandchildren; ex-wife: Lucy Bowling; and a host of great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Stanley Bowling will be conducted in the Hector Holiness Church on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Dudley Lynch, Rev. Paul Mitchell, and Rev. Don Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Hector Holiness Church from 6:00 P.M. Wednesday to the funeral hour at 2 on Friday.
To the loving family of Mr. Stanley Bowling, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
