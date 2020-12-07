Stanley Van Hill, age 62, of Corbin, passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
He was born in Ft. Pierce, FL a son to the late Manson Roy Hill and Edith Marie Masters Hill. Stanley was a US Marine veteran and an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing, and leisure boating. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Brother, Skipper Kindell.
Stanley is survived by his Wife, Rhonda Rimer Hill; Siblings, Richard Kindell, Howard Kindell, Manny Hill, and Debbie Hill; and by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many other family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.