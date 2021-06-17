Knox County Public Schools has announced a change to the start date of the July session of the Step Up Summer Academy, the district's summer learning program.
The original start date of Monday, July 5 has been delayed by one day, with the start date now being Tuesday, July 6.
"We want to be flexible and accommodating with our Step Up academy this summer," explained Frank Shelton, communications director for the district.
"Many families may be traveling home on that Monday following vacation plans that included the July 4th weekend. Also, some employers will be observing the day on July 5. In those cases where students have parents, or our teachers have spouses, that receive the day off on Monday, we want them to be able to spend that day together as a family."
The July Step Up Summer Academy session is from Tuesday, July 6 to Friday, July 16. It is not too late to register your child for the July session.
Times will be 9am – 2pm daily and bus transportation will be available. Students will receive a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
You may download and print an application from the KCPS website and drop off or send to your child's school.
