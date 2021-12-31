On this Saturday at 7 pm, January 1st, we begin our 15th year of gathering and praying for our community at the Knox County Courthouse. It has been a past year like no other, but we are interceding for this coming year to be a year of victory! Our families and economy and institutions need God’s blessings and guidance. Join us as we encourage one another and speak to our God about the future. We have just celebrated our Lord’s rescue plan for mankind; He is not finished. He wants to use us and break the hold of evil. Worship and pray together this Saturday. We can pray big prayers because we have a big God. Start the New Year off right. Tell others.
