JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 16, 2021) -- Appalachia Service Project is excited to receive $25,000 in grants from State Farm Insurance. The funds will be used to make homes warmer, safer and drier for Kentucky and Tennessee families in need by providing critical home repairs, as well as supporting the new home construction for an individual/family who is homeless or in need of relocation.
“We appreciate the continuing support of State Farm as we partner together to make the homes of families throughout Central Appalachia warmer, safer and drier,” said ASP President/CEO, Walter Crouch. “The well-being of those eating, sleeping and living in substandard conditions will be greatly improved with the home repairs that are made possible by this grant.”
“State Farm has a long history of supporting efforts to make our communities stronger,” said Judy McConkey, Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “That’s why we are proud to support ASP once again in 2021. Their work to make life better for those in need is even more critical during these trying times.”
ABOUT APPALACHIA SERVICE PROJECT
Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a Christian ministry, open to all people, that inspires hope and service through volunteer home repair and replacement in Central Appalachia. Since 1969, ASP volunteers have been making homes warmer, safer, and drier for families in need in Central Appalachia and providing life transforming experiences for everyone involved. In recent years ASP has expanded its outreach to include building new homes for low-income families whose homes were destroyed by fire or flooding and others whose homes are beyond repair.
Each year, ASP typically has more than 15,000 volunteers working in 5 different Central Appalachian states, serving over 350 families with home repairs and new home construction. During the coronavirus pandemic ASP has implemented new volunteer hosting protocols to ensure for the safety of volunteers, our staff, and the families we serve. ASP staff and volunteers have focused on exterior repair projects and those interior projects that can be accomplished safely, as well as new home construction.
ABOUT STATE FARM
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 59,000 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – over 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and over 2 million financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
