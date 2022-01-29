A Barbourville couple has turned a historic home into a popular AirBnB. The Lustron Home is one of roughly 2,500 of the prefabricated homes built in the US from 1947 to 1950,
For a time after World War Two, Americans could open up a Sears Catalogue and have a home shipped right to them. Over 2,000 of these homes from the Lustron Corporation were built before the company closed in 1950 after failing to payback loans. Today, around 1,500 of these homes remain; including fourth in Louisville, one in Middlesboro, and one Black Street in Barbourville.
Lustron homes can be identified by the square metal panels that make up their exterior walls. The interior walls are made of a space-age style metal while the floors were typically porcelain-enameled steel. A house could be delivered in one load, coming in 3,300 individual parts that were delivered to the building site. The company stated that one of its homes could be assembled in 350 hours.
Jennifer and Blair Skidmore own the house which has had some additions built on since its construction. The pair rent out the property on the hospitality site AirBnB, where travelers can book lodging online.
