United Steelworkers, Women of Steel group, recently held a chili dinner at the United Steelworkers building in Hinkle, Ky. in an effort to raise money for Christmas gifts for kids in need in Knox County.
“We just enjoy being able to help others,” said Women of Steel member, Luann Taylor. “We hope these gifts take care of all their needs… we provided shoes, pajamas, socks, clothing.” She added, “We would love to start being a part of the Angel Tree program every year.”
With the help of their hungry co-workers, the group raised a total of $800 to provide gifts for Dewitt Elementary students and Flat Lick Elementary students.
The Women of Steel volunteered for the “Angel Child” program where each worker was given a child to provide gifts for and then, gladly went out on a shopping spree to pick out the Christmas gifts. The United Steelworkers dropped off their gifts for the students on Thursday afternoon, December 12.
“Dewitt Elementary is humbled by the outpouring of kindness to our Angel Tree program,” said Dewitt Elementary Principal Novel Bond. “Many children who may not have had Christmas were treated to gifts and experiences that allowed them to feel the joy of this season.” He added, “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the Women of Steel for their thoughtful contribution to our school.”
