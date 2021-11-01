Mr. Stephen D. Garrison, 51, of Corbin, passed away Friday morning, October 29, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Roy Wayne and Lena Mills Garrison born on March 19, 1970 in Barbourville.
Stephen was a former truck driver and attended the Lynn Camp Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, spending time with his family and sitting on the porch. He also enjoyed working on heavy equipment.
On April 14, 1996, he united in marriage with Bessie Ann Nichols and to this union two children were born.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Georgia Ledford Garrison and John L. and Emma Mills.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bessie Ann Garrison of Corbin; his parents, Wayne and Lena Garrison of Barbourville; two dearly loved children, Amber Michelle Garrison and Matthew Wayne Eugene Garrison both of Corbin; a sister, Jennifer Renea Price and husband, Donnie, of Woollum; a brother, Shawn Allen Garrison and wife, Rhonda, of Knoxville, TN; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, November 2 at 7 P.M. with Rev. Dewayne Smith and Rev. Justin Morris officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 3 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
