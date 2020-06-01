Steve Lipscomb, age 73, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Vickie Lanham Lipscomb; Daughter, Amy Montis Lipscomb; Parents, Virgil Lipscomb and Mattie Laney Lipscomb; Sisters, Doris Lipscomb and Betty Sue Lipscomb; and by a Brother, Wayne Lipscomb
Steve is survived by his Son, Charlie; three Grandchildren, Sister, Loretta Brown of New Castle, KY; and by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 3-4pm with the service to start at 4pm with Rev. Roger Miller officiating.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
