Steven Asher Jones, 57, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1962 in Barbourville, KY to parents Douglas Jones and Lou Ann Ramsey. He worked as a tree surgeon and was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for being a funny guy and having a soft heart. He was a loving son, husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his father, Douglas G. Jones, sister, Beth Salazar and nephews Paul and Nathan Salazar. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Jill Jones; mother, Lou Ann McElvain and stepfather, Pat McElvain; son, Hunter Steven Jones; in-laws, Johnny and Carolyn Stockwell; sister-in-law, Paige Stockwell; stepsister, Terri McElvain; niece, Kaila Salazar; great-nephew, Lane Salazar and great-niece, Rylee Dennis; uncles, Bobby Jones, Larry Jones (Shirley), Kenneth Ramsey (Kathern), and Keith Ramsey (Dean); and many other cousins and family members.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. James Leftwich officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery
