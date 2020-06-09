Steven Todd Baker age 44 of Barbourville departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 23, 1975 in Pineville, Kentucky and was the son of Archie Jefferson Baker and Patricia Walker Baker. He was an automobile mechanic and enjoyed working on and painting cars. He is preceded in death by his father Archie Baker and one brother Archie Baker, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Walker of Barbourville, two sisters, April Michelle Richardson of Georgetown, Kentucky and Tammy Roark of Flat Lick, one half- brother, James Gambrel of Lexington, a special friend, Melody Kemner, his nieces and nephews Cody Richardson, Keelia Roark and Justin Baker, his aunts and uncles, Barb & Wayne Hall of Flat Lick and Elvis and Prudie Smith of Woolum along with a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A memorial service for Steven Todd Baker will be held and announced at a later date.
To the Baker family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
