Just hours before raising his hand to be sworn in for a sixth consecutive term as Kentucky’s Senate President, Clay Countian Robert Stivers said, “It is an honor to be elected by the body (State Senate) to represent and be the leader of the body. It’s an honor to be designated in my position as a representative and leader of the state. But even more so, it is an extreme honor to represent a lot of good people in the district that I have, as it has been and has changed over the years.”
Stivers entered the senate back in 1997, when his party was in the minority with only 18 of 38 Senators registered as Republicans. Today as Senate President he leads a chamber with a record supermajority of 30 republicans, up from 22 during the first days of his 10 year tenure as president.
Yet, asked what he is most proud of during his decade of leading the senate, he skips his party’s growth completely. Stivers says he is “most proud of the way we have been responsible with budgets, in stabilizing our pension systems, and being able to cut people’s individual taxes in the process,” he said.
Recognized nationally for his bi-partisan efforts, Stivers noted he has reached across party lines to work with federal and state leaders to bring key resources, like the recently opened centers for job training in Knox County and Corbin that were just completed. He cited local items “what we are doing in Clay County, trying to change the face of downtown,” and important efforts statewide like the work he is doing to “help address low incomes and poverty issues” for one sixth of the state’s population living in western Jefferson County.
Stiver’s listed major infrastructure projects, as a key type of benefit his position as Senate President provides his constituents. These are projects that “have made, or will really make a difference.” he said, citing Hwy. 30 from Laurel to Owsley, and Booneville to Lee County, two big road projects in Manchester currently underway or nearly completed, and others like the Hwy. 92 project in Whitley County, and the Hwy. 25 bypass project in Knox and Whitley Counties as examples, along with the widening of I-75 from 4 to six lanes in Southeastern Kentucky.
This session, the powerful lawmaker and veteran senate president says his goals are to “Continue to move forward in cutting taxes” and “people in Eastern Kentucky know this best of all…Creating an environment that will bring jobs back to the region.”
We asked several local officials how they would describe Senate President Stivers and his service to Kentucky.
Barbourville Mayor David Thompson said, “In my 16 years as Mayor of Barbourville, Senator Stivers is the most respected person I have worked with. He has made sure Barbourville has gotten support from Frankfort on projects we requested.”
Stivers’ House counterpart for Knox County, Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for the 86th District, said, “Over the years, he has helped our area move forward with numerous projects and funding…I have seen first-hand how hard he works…As Senate President he has the ability to make big things happen and it’s great to have him there for our area.”
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey said, “Knox County is fortunate to be represented by Senate President Robert Stivers.”
Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director for Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency says he “Congratulates Sen. Stivers” on his sixth term, and looks forward to a continuing productive working relationship with him “as we strive to build a thriving and resilient economy” for Southern Kentucky.
Award-winning journalist and Director of the Institute for Rural Journalism at the University of Kentucky, Al Cross, described Stivers as “Solid, smart, usually calm, but occasionally reactive, (in speech, not deed.)”
Anethea Sanford, Executive Director of the Kentucky Homebuilders Association said she feels Stivers is “Intelligent,” and also mentioned his “Leadership, integrity, respect and consistency” as key traits that have made him a successful leader in the state.
Union College President Marcia Hawkins said of Stivers, “He (Senator Stivers) has an ability and desire to see issues from all sides, and advocate in the best interest of Kentucky Citizens. We need more public servants like him whose motivation is truly public service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.