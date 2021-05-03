On April 22, 2021 Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins responded to a report of a theft of an ATV at a residence on Michigan Avenue in Girdler.
After contacting the victim, Deputy Mullins learned that a 2007 Honda FormanATV valued at $7000.00 had been stolen. Through his investigation, Deputy Mullins identified a suspect. Deputy Mullins also developed information that the suspect had traveled to the residence of a family member on Swan Pond Road. While at the residence, Deputy Mullins located the stolen and seized the Honda ATV.
Deputy Mullins then obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. On April 27, 2021 deputies arrested Anthony Smith age 32 of Bimble, KY charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-over $500 and Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree.
Anthony Smith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
