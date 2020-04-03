Following reports of a stolen silver Chrysler Thursday afternoon, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton found that a neighbor stated having seen a red-headed male driving a similar vehicle a short distance away.
While canvassing the area, Broughton found the vehicle unoccupied with the key switch disabled and recovered it. Witnesses claim the vehicle was left by Jacob Robert Jones, 29, who fit the description given earlier when reported.
Deputies located Jones a short time later at Crossroads Market in Gray. He was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 (auto), arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The vehicle was retrieved for return to its owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.