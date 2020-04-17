Storms bringing strong winds Sunday night left much of Knox County devastated as thousands were without power, some for almost two days, and many without water and other utilities.
County-wide, hundreds of trees were downed by the strong, straight-line wind gusts leading many citizens wondering if tornadic activity had occurred. As of Tuesday, there was no indication of a tornado touching down anywhere in the county.
According to Knox Emergency Management Director Todd Owens, winds were clocked at 46 miles per hour at Knox Central High School, but winds that struck downtown are unknown.
“It was countywide; it was overwhelming,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “(Sunday night) I decided we needed to dispatch all of our fire departments to get a damage assessment and cut some roads out (from fallen trees); it wasn’t like it was one district, it was countywide.”
The City of Barbourville was hit hard, with multiple businesses and homes taking on considerable damage. Union College also received a pounding as winds took down trees on the front lawn, destroying the iconic gazebo and damaging Speed Hall.
Believed to have sustained the worst damage was the Lillian June clothing store on Court Square, owned by Marcia Dixon. Winds ripped the building’s roof off, carrying it forward several feet. Crews worked Monday using a crane to lift the hazardous debris from the building. Other buildings around Court Square also received roof damage, and some with bricks falling to the sidewalk below.
With dangers of falling debris, Court Square was closed off Sunday night through Tuesday. Roofing contractors and insurance claims adjusters were on the scene Tuesday assessing the damage.
Fallen trees, limbs and brush pickup have kept city workers busy, taking dozens of loads of brush to the landfill. “Right now we’re strictly helping people affected by the storm with brush pickups,” said Barbourville Street Department Director Jason Lake. “I’ve got 76 brush piles as of today (Tuesday “We’ve hauled about 50 loads (so far).”
Broken trees and utility poles around the county kept crews working around the clock since Sunday to move debris to open back up roads and restore power.
“If anyone needs to report damage, they can reach out to me through the ‘Knox County Emergency Management’ Facebook page,” said Owens.
“We’ve had well over 200 trees that blocked roads across the county,” said Mitchell. He went on to praise the workers who’ve worked on cleaning and restoring services. “These men out restoring power have worked tirelessly. I don’t know where we’d be without our core group of people; these guys were out in the pouring rain, freezing to death cutting trees to restore electricity and transportation; people really don’t have any idea.”
“Knox Countians come together at their best during their worst times,” said Mitchell.
