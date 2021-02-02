After defeating Whitley County, Pineville and Somerset Christian to spurn a three-game winning streak. However, their streak was snapped on Monday night in Harlan in the 13th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Barbourville led the majority of the game. They led 29-20 at the half, and carried a 46-41 lead into the final frame. With Harlan leading 59-58, the Tigers were unable to connect at the buzzer, and fell by one point.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 34 points. He was followed by Jordan Collins with eight points, Matthew Warren with seven points, Travis Scott with four points, Ethan Smith with three points, and Dylan Moore with two points.
Barbourville coach Cody Messer was pleased with his team’s effort, but faulted their execution late in the game.
“We’re leading by five with under two minutes left, we’ve got to put that one away,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that don’t have any varsity experience, and it shows in situations like that. We played a great game, and led the game headed into the final quarter. It seemed like we had a lot of guys that shied away in that situation, and that’s youth.”
Messer contended that his team has grown, and continues to grow, game-by-game.
“I can’t stress enough how much this team has grown,” he said. “If we play this game five games ago, we lose by 20, if we play it five games from now, it could very well go much more in our favor. I thought Matthew Gray played an absolutely phenomenal game for us. We just had a couple of things that didn’t go our way in this one that made the difference, one of which, was a crazy deflection by us that ended up falling in their basket and being a bucket for them. We had a 50/50 call near the end of the game that really hurt us too.”
Although his team didn’t get the results they wanted, Messer stated how proud he was of their effort.
“No one thought we’d even be in this game,” he said. “Harlan was the odds-on favorite to win this year, and most people expected another team to be playing them. I don’t think we got satisfied by just being there, I feel like our guys played well enough to win, and a few things just ended up being the difference. I hate it for them. This is a great group of guys who are very unselfish and very coachable. They don’t care who scores, or who gets what stat, they just want to win games, and I love that. I really love this team. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, and we aren’t going to let this define us or our season.”
