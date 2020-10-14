After an anonymous tip, Street Department Director Jason Lake responded to a hazard on North Main Street in Barbourville.
A large stretch of cut grass had been sent onto the street after mowing. Loose and dried grass on roadways can increase the possibility of an accident. Grass on the road is especially dangerous for motorcycles.
A second issue with blowing grass onto the road is the clogging of storm drains. Clogged drains can lead to backups and flooding.
Lake had to call an employee in to clean the grass with a street sweeper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.