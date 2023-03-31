A group of ladies from the Barbourville Woman’s Club recently visited the Knox Museum to learn about the history of the May Day Festival and the famous Barbourville horse, The Fuedist. Seventy-five years ago was the first May Day Festival. It celebrated the end of winter and the reawakening of Kentucky’s natural floral beauty. The Festival showcased our beautiful girls and women as they were introduced into society at a lovely outdoor May Day Coronation. The Barbourville Woman’s Club is exceedingly proud to bring back this historical, time-honored tradition. Candidates will be from first grade, fourth grade, eighth grade, and twelfth grade. The parade and coronation will be held on May 13. A Mother & Daughter Tea will be held on May 7. An application can be found on the Barbourville Tourism website. More information may be found at barbourvillewc@gmail.com. Applications MUST be postmarked by April 7.
The proceeds from this project will support the 2023 commemorative project of the Woman’s Club, Remembering the Minton Farm. This project will feature the undefeated American Saddlebred show horse of the 1920’s which was shown by Mrs. Nola Minton.
