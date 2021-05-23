Mrs. Sula Marie Martin, 78, Boone Height, passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Mae Kilgore Smith born on July 28, 1942 in Stonega, VA.
Sue was the owner and operator of Sue Martin’s Grocery for many years. It was a place where neighborhood folks would come to shop and visit with her. She and her husband, Mack, were local entrepreneurs with interest in several rental properties. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to play Bingo whenever she could. Sue was of the Pentecostal faith.
On December 14, 1961, she united in marriage with Mack A. Martin and to this union two beloved sons were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack; two sons, Larry D. Martin and Charles Earl Martin; two sisters, Evelyn Meade and Brenda Tuggle and two brothers, Howard Ray and Roger D. Smith
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, who she loved and considered a daughter, Debbie Mills Martin of Barbourville; two sisters, Tina Chafin and husband, Jimmy, and Debbie Russ all of Barbourville; two treasured grandchildren, Larry Travis Martin and Jenna Sue Wilson and husband, Travis, all of Barbourville; several dearly loved nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
