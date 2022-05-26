Knox Central High School rising seniors Emily Mills, Taylor Payne, and Alex Smith will soon spend part of their summer learning on a college campus.
The three students were selected as Governor's Scholars following a district-level application process and then competed on a state-wide level. Selection for the program is highly competitive, with an application process similar to that of prestigious colleges and universities.
In fact, the entire experience will mirror that of a college. Host colleges prepare a variety of events, seminars, and general studies for the students. Mills, Payne, and Smith have been assigned focus areas, which include courses that allow them to pursue in-depth a particular area of study.
- Emily Mills will be hosted at Morehead State University and have a focus area in forensic science.
- Taylor Payne will be hosted at Centre College and have a focus area in business, accounting, and entrepreneurship.
- Alex Smith will be hosted at Bellarmine University and have a focus area in healthcare.
