It’s that time of year. The weather is hot, the schools are empty (for the most part), folks are going on vacation, and summer sports are ramping up. Everything from little league to soccer, all the way to football, there’s something for everyone in the summertime. But why should folks sacrifice their precious time in the sweltering summer heat for some “meaningless” sporting events?
I have been an athlete my entire life. From the time I can remember until this very week, I have had a ball in my hand. It didn’t matter if it was a football, basketball, or baseball, if I ever had any free time, I was playing ball. It didn’t matter what time of day, what the weather was like, or where I was, if there was competition to be had, I was there for it.
There was just something different about the summertime. School was out, the sun was always shining, and there was always someone wanting to play ball. That wasn’t even what my favorite part was. The best part of summertime sports for me was having my family there. Most of the time, I had multiple family members at all of my sporting events, unless they were very very far away. However, through the summer, my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, mom, and dad had more free time themselves, and were all able to attend some of my games.
That made a world of difference for me. Seeing my family in the stands, especially my grandparents, always made me feel like the kind of the world. I felt like a sports star who had an adoring fan base that clamored for every hit, catch, throw, or shot. I can still hear members of my family coming to me following basketball games saying, “what a shot you hit!”, ''you played a great game, J!”, or even the things I didn’t want to hear, like, “you need to work on your rebounding”, or “you need to practice more free throws.” Every word was meaningful to me, and even more so now.
Now, my grandfather is gone. My grandmother doesn’t get around as well as she used to. A few of my aunts and uncles have passed. My cousins have scattered throughout the country and have started families of their own. However, to this day, I still come back to those memories. I think about my family in the stands. I think about my pappaw outside “granny shooting” free throws with me. I think of my cousin trying to chase me down and tackle me in a game of football. I think of my mom teaching me how to box out. I think of my dad teaching me how to place my fingers in the laces of a football. I think of my mammaw washing the grass stains out of my uniforms. I think of it all.
Those memories will last forever, long after your loved ones have passed on. Now, as a father myself, I do everything in my power to assure that my children play every sport they want to. Aside from building character, learning discipline, forming friendships, and developing their sports skills, we are doing something far more important; making memories. That’s what summertime sports are all about.
If you ever find yourself questioning why you are dedicated to something that seems “meaningless” in the moment, the question will answer itself as you look back on those days and realize you have a smile on your face that stretches from ear to ear.
