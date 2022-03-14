This week journalists across the United States celebrate "Sunshine Week," a period of days set aside to focus on freedom of information. As stated on newsleaders.org, "Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association — and has grown into an enduring initiative to promote open government."
Transparency and open government is vital to our democracy. It's why newspapers such as The Mountain Advocate and its sister papers fight back against legislation from our state legislators that would seek to strip transparency from their activities. Each year, our state press association spends countless hours lobbying legislators to keep those who would seek to upend democracy at bay.
Join with us in celebrating our democracy and open government by recognizing Sunshine Week!
I encourage you to follow Kentucky Open Government Coalition on Facebook for important issues statewide:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.