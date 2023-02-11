Regardless of what team is on the field Sunday, our house will be celebrating the Super Bowl! Though many will admit that really the best part about it is the great snack food and the million dollar a spot commercials, especially if your favorite NFL team didn’t make the cut this year. My husband asks for the basics, usually hot wings and some cheeseburger dip, but I always like to have a mixture of sweet and savory things.
While I agree that hot wings should be a signature dish at any game day party, some people do not enjoy the mess of trying to eat them as you can often find yourself covered in sauce from chin to elbows. If you are looking for something to throw together without the mess, look no further than my mom's game day classic ham sandwiches. My mom first made these once when we had a very stormy July 4th and it was a monsoon when trying to grill and quickly, we needed an alternative dish. I have used these sandwiches ever since when feeding a crowd or a special occasion where not everyone can stomach something spicy.
