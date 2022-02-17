Lynn Camp's chapter of Future Farmers of America had a special guest visitor during their February 17 meeting.
Superintendent Jeremy Ledford was in attendance to sign a proclamation declaring that the Knox County Public Schools would participate in and recognize National FFA Week beginning February 19 and ending on February 26, 2022.
The proclamation signing was conducted as part of the chapter's monthly meeting. Prior to the proclamation signing, chapter officers reviewed minutes from past meetings, received a report from the treasurer, and recognized those members celebrating a birthday.
The proclamation signed by Ledford reads:
Whereas, FFA and agricultural education provide a strong
foundation for the youth of America and the future of food, fiber
and natural resources systems; and
Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and
career success among its members; and
Whereas, agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply
of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science,
business and technology of agriculture; and
Whereas, the FFA motto —“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn,
Earning to Live, Living to Serve” —gives direction and purpose to
these students who take an active role in succeeding in
agricultural education; and
Whereas, FFA promotes citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and
cooperation.
Therefore, I do hereby designate the week of Feb. 19-26, 2022, as
National FFA Week in the Knox County Public Schools.
