The United States Supreme Court has ended federal protections for abortion, likely leading to bans in half the states in the Republic.
Thirteen states including Kentucky have trigger laws banning abortion now that the half-century old U.S. Supreme Court ruling has been overturned. “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito.
In their dissent, the Court’s three liberal justices, Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor stated the decision “eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom and equal station. It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all of that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court’s legitimacy.”
National Christian media company Focus on the Family posted in part to Facebook, “This is a day to give thanks to God. It’s also a day to give thanks to the tens of millions who have marched in the snow and cold on the anniversary of Roe these last fifty years as faithful witnesses to the value of human life. It’s a day, as well, to give thanks to those who have committed their lives and their resources to serving mothers and protecting innocent children.”
United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D), said in her statement following the ruling, “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.”
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a statement, “The Court’s decision follows a half-century of hard and diligent work by people of faith, elected officials, attorneys, and activists. As abortion will remain legal in many states, including at least one of our neighboring states, that hard and diligent work must continue, in a different form: ensuring adequate support – financial and emotional – of those facing this difficult choice.”
As for Kentucky law, Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated “our General Assembly has already passed laws that protect unborn babies and ensure the health and safety of women. We’ve defended many of these pro-life laws in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe and Casey prevented some from taking effect. That changes today.”
A May 2021 Gallup poll showed that 80% of Americans support the right to an abortion in all or most cases. Senate Candidate Charles Booker said on Twitter that “today is a dark and heartbreaking day in our country’s history.”
A Pew Research study shows that 57% of Kentucky adults believe abortion should be illegal, with 36% saying it should be legal and 7% saying they are unsure.
Dr. Joshua K. Smith, pastor of East Barbourville Baptist Church, stated "This is the right step following a very wrong decision in 1973. Those who believe the Bible understand and interpret the world and its complexities according to what they are taught in the Word of God. As such, we celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade because it is a political issue in conflict with a biblical worldview."
