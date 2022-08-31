3:05 Update
The suspect was located by Sheriff Mike Smith in the Gray community. Suspect has been placed in custody and charges are pending.
UPDATE - Suspect in custody. This is a developing story…
***
On 8/31/2022 at 12:09 PM the Barbourville Police Department responded to a stabbing located on 3rd Street in Barbourville. Officers determined the victim had been stabbed several times and the suspect had fled the scene of foot.
School Resource Officers were immediately notified and schools activated their lockdown procedures.
Officers are currently attempting to locate the suspect.
Suspect information is listed below:
Steven Broughton
Age 32
Last seen wearing khaki shorts, belt, and blue Under Armour sneakers. Suspect was shirtless at the time he left the scene.
