Suzanne Eva Corley, 85, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James Daniel Trent and Lanta Hastings Trent. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Corley, and by her siblings.

She is survived by her three children, Leslie Ann Akin, Curtis Knight, and Eva Suzanne Knight; grandchildren, Seth Homan, Lisa Homan, Christopher Knight, Jennifer McCusker, Evan Knight, Donevan Knight, Kaitlyn Knight and Curt Knight; and by nine great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the family and messages may be written at

vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Corley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
