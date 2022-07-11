Mr. Swannie Wayne Bargo age 69 of stinking creek, crossed over Jordan at his home with his loved ones at bedside. He was born on April 3, 1953 to Estill and Ruby (Smith) Bargo.
Preceding him in death are his parents Estill and Ruby Bargo and one brother Lonnie Bargo aka Cooley,two nephews Robert Bargo and William Anthony Bargo, one great nephew , Jeremiah Jackson and Special Cousin Arlie Smith.
Swannie was a member of Walker Baptist Church and believed in the Baptist Faith. he was saved and baptized many years ago and had Rededicated his heart to God long before his passing. He was a Coal Miner and member of the U.M.W.A. for 20 plus years. He was also a co-founder and Lieutenant for the Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many many years. Swannie enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors, coin collecting, watching westerns and a good day of fishing at a paylake with Big Wood, Junior and Lizard.He was the first person to own and operate a paylake on Stinking Creek years ago called Bargos Paylake, and once in a while a hand of cards with a few Good Ole Buddies.
From the time he was a small boy he had a dream that involved several acres of land located next to where he was raised. After many decades Swannie made that dream a reality. He took an empty holler and made it home for a lot of people. Today we call that place Parkers Branch where 5 homes are settled with families and 3 of those homes were built by Swannie and his Son Kevin. He loved his family and cherished any of the time he got to spend with each one. His Son In Law David Eversole and his Daughter In Law Theresa Bargo are quoted "He was the best Dad In Law God put on this Earth."
Left behind to mourn his passing, his daughter Lizard aka Shannon & Husband David Eversole, His Son Junior aka Kevin & Wife Theresa Bargo, his 6 grandchildren Brandi Edwards, Cheyenne Eversole, Dillion Eversole, Whitney Senters, Kody Bargo, and Katelyn Bargo. 10 great grandchildren Aiden, Marlee, Maison, Tucker, Dillion II, Aleah, Kendall, Ka'leah, Kalayshia, Kaiden. Best Friend and former wife of 20 years Dottie Goodin.
Swannie also leaves behind his eight siblings Wendell Bargo, Linville Bargo spouse Pat, Joyce Jackson spouse Jerry, Connie Phipps spouse Ray,Shelby Smith spouse Ralph, Jackie Moreland spouse Albert, Vickie Henderlight spouse Lenny, and Regina Disney spouse Bobby. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
Swannie will be laid to rest at the top of Coles Branch Cemetery on Stinking Creek.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Bargo, David Jackson, Rick Warren, Josh Smith, Josh Messer and Ryne Warren. Honorary Pallbearers are His Son in Law David Eversole, His Nephew Devin Moreland, Friends Larry Broughton, Jason Gambrel, Scotty Gambrel, Larry Campbell, Mark Kollar, Johnny and Billy Taylor, Jesse Jaynes, Mike Spradlin, Dr. Rodney Smith and Angie Davis Landrum of Knox County Home Health.
There will be an evening viewing on Sunday July 10, 2022 from 5:00-6:00 pm for family, and friends may arrive after 6:00pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 starting at 9:00am until the funeral hour at 1:00pm. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
To the Bargo family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.