On March 23, 2021 Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a possible drug overdose of a female at an apartment on Claire Drive in Corbin.
The female was partially responsive when Deputy Broughton arrived. After interviewing the female, Deputy Broughton learned that Peyton Wyrick had given the female what was supposed to be a “Dap”, a form of synthetic THC, which had rendered her unconscious after she smoked it.
Deputy Broughton arrested Peyton Eugene Wyrick age 19 of Corbin, KY charging him with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Wanton Endangerment-2 nd Degree and Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance.
Tristan Alex Lay age 20 of Corbin, KY, who was sitting on the sidewalk outside the apartments, was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance.
Peyton Wyrick and Tristan Lay were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The female was transported to Baptist Health Corbin by Knox EMS.
