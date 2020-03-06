It is the fifteenth year for the Corbin Backpack Program that provides weekend food for local children in need. In Knox County, that includes students at Central Elementary, G.R. Hampton, Girdler, Lay, Knox Middle, Knox Central, and Lynn Camp.
The success of the program is made possible by many who help financially, and those who volunteer to prepare the backpacks each week.
Now, you have an opportunity to help raise funds for the program. On March 21, from 9 am until 5 pm, Legacy Ford in Corbin will donate $20 for each test drive by a licensed driver. Whether you are looking to purchase a new vehicle or wondering about features and upgrades on current models, this is a great way to experience a great ride while raising funds for the backpack program.
For more information call (606)528-1333 or contact the family resource director at your child’s school.
- - -
About the Corbin Backpack Program:
http://www.corbinbackpack.com/
The program is designed to ensure confidentiality and anonymity of the participants. Since the bags are placed in the student's backpacks before they leave the Family Resource Center, students never have to be seen with a food bag either in school or on the bus.
Our goal is to involve community-minded businesses, churches, civic organizations and individuals who would like to join us to improve the lives of children in need.
Would you like to become a sponsor or help in any way? Send an email, mail us a donation or call one of the Program Representatives with any questions or ideas you may have.
