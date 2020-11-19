The PNC Market All-Stars program recognizes top performers throughout the company’s lines of business and across the footprint. Winners are selected based on their previous year’s performance relative to metrics set by their individual line of business.
“Eric Taylor, Branch Banker Associate, of our Barbourville Branch has been awarded this honor the last three years in row, and we are very proud of this achievement and appreciate his example of creating an exceptional experience for both our customers and teammates as well,” said Tim Davis, Branch Manager for PNC Bank in Barbourville. “He is an important part of what we do each day to help deliver on our brand promise of banking with ease, confidence and achievement. I look forward to his continued success and helping our customers with their financial well-being!”
