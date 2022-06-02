In response to a potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, an event held Thursday, May 26 aimed to show support for those affected by the looming court decision.
Various figures including instructors and campus minister from Union College spoke to the crowd gathered. At right, Rev. David K. Miller, Union College Campus Minister, speaks to the crowd. Other professors spoke and were represented.
A letter from Rev. Miller that details more of the events from the evening and the reasoning for the teach-in rally follows below.
On May 26 I was part of a group that held a PRISM Teach-In: In Solidarity with Those Affected by a Possible Overturn of Roe v. Wade. PRISM is an acronym for: Privacy, Reproductive Justice, Insuring Access, Solidarity, Marginalized People.
Dr. Jill Musgrave submitted her speech, read by Mrs. Ryan Sergent – Payne, “Potential Impact of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” Dr. Musgrave explained the importance of the legal doctrine “that courts will adhere to precedent in making their decisions.” Regarding the possible consequences of a rare departure from this doctrine, she wrote: “Although this process follows the traditional legal procedure in the US, it fails to recognize the presence of master narratives about gender, race, and socioeconomic status that is prevalent in systemic oppression.”
Professor Libby Megna followed with “Abortion Is Healthcare.” She began: “What I am NOT here to do is give you some clear-cut stance of ‘biology’ on whether abortions are ethical or not. Biology can’t tell you that—it doesn’t tell you what ethics or values to have. However, folks on all sides of this issue often make appeals to biology, so I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page.” She explained potential pregnancy complications, saying: “The risk of death in childbirth is 14 times higher than the risk of death due to an abortion.” Quoting the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, she concluded, “Access to the full spectrum of maternal, sexual and reproductive health care options, including abortion, is important for people’s health, safety and wellbeing.”
I followed with “Religious Support for Access to Abortion.” There is no single religious perspective regarding abortion, not even one single Christian perspective. According to the Pew Research Center, there are more religious groups in the U.S. that support access to abortion than oppose it. My own denomination, The United Methodist Church, has a nuanced position, saying that, while we are “reluctant to approve abortion,” we nevertheless “recognize tragic conflicts of life with life that may justify abortion, and in such cases we support the legal option of abortion under proper medical procedures by certified medical providers.”
Lastly, Professor Jeffrey Cawood wrapped up with “Intersectionality and Power Dynamics Impacting Roe V Wade.” The heart of his analysis applied what Suzanne Pharr calls the Power Paradigm, “six characteristics that provide or reduce access to power.” Norm Dominators have the most access to power and are Rich, White, Christian, Male, Heterosexual, and Able Bodied. The sociological data he presented shows the average person seeking access to abortion in the U.S. falls more in the category of Other Dominated, which means they have less access to power. It is the powerless who will suffer if access to abortion is overturned.
Our teach-in had as its goals: to support those who would be affected by a possible overturn of Roe v. Wade and to teach from our various disciplines how persons could be affected.
Rev. David K. Miller
Barbourville, KY
