Union College Theatre's world premiere production of Time Zones Apart by Eric Eidson & Lauren Lynch is being recognized for outstanding work by Region 4 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
In all, six Union College students have been nominated for awards and can be found in the following categories:
• Acting Performance: Jay Falls, Mariane Moschetta, Caleb Teague
• Assistant Directing: Haley Smith
• Allied Design and Technologies: Maria Arteaga
• Scenic Design: Giovani Batista
Region 4 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) serves colleges and universities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, US Virgin Islands and Virginia.
“Union College Theatre students have been nominated alongside prominent academic theatre programs. This recognition puts Union College Theatre on the map for collegiate theatre education,” says Christie Connolly, Assistant Professor of Theatre.
The recognition comes after the program pioneered the identity of theatre during a global pandemic with their virtual October performances; one of which was attended by Kennedy Center respondents, John Bray; Professor at University of Georgia and Nadia Bodie; Professor at Jacksonville State.
“In the post-show feedback, they enthusiastically said this production was top-tier, the best in our region,” adds Connolly. “They've seen lots of online college theatre since August, and I believe our show was an example of how it can be successfully produced.”
The 2021 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region IV will be virtual and is slated for February 4-7.
