Mr. Teddy Michael Wilder, 38, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of Regina Wilder Gibbs born on June 30, 1982 in Barbourville.
He was a member of the Barbourville Church of God and worked for Kelly Gibson Lawn Mowing Service. Teddy enjoyed animals, especially cats, landscaping, helping neighbors and going to church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe “Ted” and Ethel Cupp Wilder, who helped raise him; stepfather, David Gibbs and a cousin, Ernie Joe Bennett.
Survivors include his loving mother, Regina Gibbs of Barbourville; an aunt, Shiela Wilder Bennett of Bimble; uncles, Ted Wilder and wife, Mickey, of Kettle Island, Joe Wilder and wife, Mary, of Bimble, Harold Wilder of Turkey Creek, Johnny Wilder and wife, Connie, of Davis Bend, a special uncle, Gerald Wilder and wife, Louise, of Barbourville, who raised him like a son; several beloved cousins and other dear relatives and friends.
