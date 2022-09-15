A woman, who was one of four people indicted by a Whitley County grand jury last month in connection with a Corbin cosmetology school, is also facing a felony indictment in Knox County (Kentucky).
On Sept. 9, Knox County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Lawanna A. Brock, 53, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, on a Whitley County indictment warrant charging her with theft by failure to make required disposition greater than $10,000, forgery of a prescription, first-degree wanton endangerment, assuming false title to obtain controlled substances, practicing medicine without a license, second-degree forgery and second-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a case involving Creations School of Cosmetology.
Brock and three other women, allegedly participated in converting $53,206 from 31 students of the cosmetology school “to their own use and benefit knowing she/they was not licensed to teach these students,” according to their indictments.
Also, between November 2021 and March 2022, Brock allegedly forged a prescription for Medytox that she did not have and using credentials to obtain medication that had to be prescribed under the observation of a medical doctor, according to her Whitley County indictment.
The Creations School of Cosmetology was closed by the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology in February following a preliminary investigation and records review, which found evidence of multiple violations of board statutes and regulations. At the time of the closure, the News Journal contacted the board in an attempt to obtain more information, though the board declined.
“The board is conducting an investigation. Because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, the board cannot comment further at this time,” read an email statement from the board, received by the News Journal in March.
Jones also served Brock with a Knox County (Kentucky) indictment warrant on Sept. 9 that charges her with forgery of a prescription, assume false title to obtain a controlled substance, practicing medicine without a license and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The Knox County indictment warrant, which was issued on July 22, 2022, alleged that in September 2019 Brock unlawfully forged a prescription for Medytox and falsely represented herself as a practitioner to obtain a controlled substance, according to her indictment.
The Knox County indictment also alleged that in September 2019 she knowingly performed a medical procedure on a woman without having a medical license, which created a danger of death or serious physical injury to the woman, according to her indictment.
Medytox is pharmaceutical company that developed a botulinum toxin, which can be used to temporarily smooth facial wrinkles.
She remains lodged in the Knox County (Kentucky) Detention Center. The detention center’s website notes she is being held in jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Brock is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19 in Whitley Circuit Court, and on Sept. 23 in Knox Circuit Court.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
