A Knoxville fudgitive was found in a stolen truck in Corbin.
At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones received a report of a truck parked beside Park Hill Church on Park Hills Road in Corbin.
After arriving at the church, Deputy Jones observed the driver of the vehicle lying down inside the truck.
Jones was able to determine that the driver was under the influence and inside a stolen vehicle from Laurel County. Jones also reported the driver gave a fictitious story when identifying information at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with Giving Officer False Information, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $10,000.
The driver was later identified as Mark Andrew Alban, age 48 of Knoxville, TN, and was wanted on an Escape 2nd Degree charge. He was placed in the Knox County Detention Center.
