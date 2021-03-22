On March 19, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm Knox County Deputies Scotty Wilson and Jesse Smith received a report of a reckless driver traveling from KY 229 onto US 25E toward Corbin.
The deputies located the vehicle near Corbin. After conducting a traffic stop and while checking the three occupants inside the vehicle, the deputies located plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, several syringes, a set of digital scales, a pipe, a small amount of suspected marijuana and over $3,500 in cash.
The deputies arrested the driver Andrew L Evans age 29 of Jefferson City, TN charging him with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License. He was also wanted on a Bell County Bench Warrant for Fraudulent Use of Credit Card-under $500.
The two passengers, Donald Roberts age 42 of Rutledge, TN and Ashley Ricker age 38 of Rutledge, TN, were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.
Andrew Evans, Donald Roberts and Ashley Ricker were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
While being processed at the detention center, Ashley Ricker attempted to flush suspected methamphetamine. She was then charged with Promoting Contraband-1 st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.