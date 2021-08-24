Closing arguments in the federal murder case of Patrick Baker were underway Tuesday afternoon after Baker’s legal team hired an attorney regarding a dispute with the judge.
United States District Judge Clara Horn Boom threatened to hold Baker attorney Steve Romines in contempt for citing evidence previously ruled inadmissible as hearsay. Romines himself has accused Boom of being biased. The Baker team brought in another attorney, Matt Murphy, to smooth things over with Boom.
Boom went on to grant Romines’ request to mention some of the evidence without the jury present so that it could be available later in the event of an appeal. Romines’ closing argument is set to take two hours while prosecutor Jenna Reed estimated her closing argument would last one hour.
Baker’s defense got a boost Monday from witness Joshua Spencer, who testified that brothers Adam and Elijah Messer had asked him multiple times to rob Donald Mills, whose death let to the charges Baker is facing. Spencer and Baker both claim it was Adam Messer who killed Mills. Reed pointed out that Spencer did not give police information about Messer in 2014 and that he could have changed stories; Spencer insisted he did mention it. Messer denies the accusation.
Baker’s ex-wife has testified that Baker confessed the killing to her and Christopher Wagner, who currently in prison for his role in the crime, says Baker pulled the trigger as well. A forensic biologist from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab testified that blood taken from the scene and a pair of toy handcuffs did not match either Baker or Spencer. There was DNA from an unknown person, but it did not match DNA from Adam Messer that was in a database from a previous crime. Baker was recorded buying toy handcuffs and a badge at a dollar store before Mills’ death. A fixture of that night is that the intruders impersonated law enforcement. Baker claims he was buying the toys for the child of a woman he was seeing.
