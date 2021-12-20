Teresa Cox Collins, 67, passed away December 17, 2021. Teresa was the daughter of the late Sterling Cox and Mary Lee Surgner Steger born to them on April 23, 1954, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Teresa will be fondly remembered for her kind and loving heart. She was dedicated to her family, her community, her church, and her work. Teresa cherished her friends and family. She was a selfless mother, raising her boys with all the unconditional love she had to give and once grown, becoming best friends with her sons. Teresa also loved the Lord with her whole heart and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a hard worker both in and outside the home. She retired from the Knox County Board of Education, after many years of employment there. While working for the Board, she especially enjoyed greeting the children each day with her warm smile and big, beautiful green eyes. Teresa loved music and dancing but her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, especially around the holidays. Teresa will be greatly missed by her family but will live on in their hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, Sterling Cox and Mary Lee Surgner Steger of Bell County, Kentucky, Teresa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy Lee and Nannie Surgner; her paternal grandparents, Levi and Minnie Cox; and her Aunt Junita Duff.
Left behind to mourn her passing are sons: Darrell Waye Woolum (Michelle) of Barbourville, Kentucky, Mark Shannon Woolum, Sr. of Bell County, Kentucky, Nicholas George Goley (Latoy) of Corbin, Kentucky, and Brandon Goley (Suzanne) of Barbourville, Kentucky. Theresa’s Stepfather “Pops” William O. Steger; sisters Stacy Bright (Danny) and Nanette Reynolds (Dean); brother Robin Cox (Cindy) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; grandchildren Christian Woolum, Austin Woolum, Darris Woolum, Bryce Woolum, Mark Woolum, Jr., Victoria Woolum, Lyndon Maiden, Cotton Goley, and Kyra Goley; great-grandchildren Gabriella Woolum, Oliver Woolum, Everleigh Woolum, Jadd Woolum, and Ozzy Karr; nephews Allen Warfield, Jeremy Cox, Justin Cox, Joshua Cox, and Derrick Tye; nieces Jessica Warfield and Sarah Tye; and a host of many dear friends also survive Teresa.
The Collins Family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour of 11:00 AM. Reverend Owen Smith will officiate with assistance from Reverend Tip Smith. Musical tributes will be performed by Michelle Woolum. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mr. Allen Warfield and Teresa’s beloved grandchildren.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Teresa Cox Collins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.